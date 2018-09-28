Jonathan Stewart Reportedly Placed on Injured Reserve with Foot Injury

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Giants placed running back Jonathan Stewart on injured reserve Friday with a foot injury.

The team promoted undrafted free agent wide receiver Jawill Davis from the practice squad to take Stewart's spot on the active roster.

Stewart, who signed a two-year, $6.8 million contract with the Giants in March, rushed for 17 yards on six carries before he hit the shelf.

Second-year running back Wayne Gallman will continue to serve as Saquon Barkley's backup. The Clemson product has turned 11 total touches into 46 yards from scrimmage through the first three games of the season.

Stewart will be eligible to be activated off injured reserve in eight weeks.