Jerry Jones: Cowboys 'Proud' of Dak Prescott, Sees Similarities to Rams' Offense

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

While Dak Prescott has been the target of criticism this season, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remains a big supporter of the third-year quarterback.

"I know we've been just as proud of Dak as those that are Rams fans have been proud of their quarterback," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday when comparing the Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams, h/t Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News. "We've done that and have had that feeling in the past. So when I see them executing in a way that creates the offense they've got, I look at our personnel, I don't have to reach to basically see that. You say well, we might not have the established receiver that they have."

Prescott and Goff came into the league together back in 2016, and while Prescott may have had the better rookie season, he has since regressed. Meanwhile, Goff has shown why he was the No. 1 overall pick since Sean McVay took over as coach in Los Angeles.

The two young signal-callers have ahd completely different stories this season. Goff has led the Rams to a 4-0 start, completing 72.4 percent of his passes for 1,406 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. On the other hand, Prescott has completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 498 yards, two scores and two picks while his Cowboys are just 1-2 on the season.

Goff threw for a career-high 465 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 38-31 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.

Of course, Jones would be foolish to show anything but confidence in a player he hopes is a franchise quarterback. Besides, there is still plenty of time for Prescott and the Dallas offense to get on track.

This past offseason saw Dez Bryant, Jason Witten and Ryan Switzer leave town in a variety of ways. In their place, Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson join Cole Beasley and Terrance Williams as Prescott's top receiving options. A major change in the receiving corps could certainly help explain a lackluster start.

But when Jones looks at the Cowboys' and Rams' offenses, he sees both teams have strong O-lines as well as star running backs.

"When I look at what we might be able to do and I put my finger on personnel and then move up with what I know we want to do with our personnel, I don't think it's a reach to think maybe we could approach that kind of productivity," Jones said, h/t Hairopoulos.

Before anyone tries to take Jones' comments out of context, he made sure to clarify that he wasn't saying Dallas would start lighting up the scoreboard like Los Angeles. He just believes his team isn't far off from something special.

"You asked me about the Rams, how they played Thursday night. And so the whole point I'm saying is, I can see similarities, I can see talent similarities, I can see the quality of players similarities with a lot of their offense.

[...]

"No, I'm not saying that our team should be doing 35 points a game. I can look at a team like the Rams and not think 'oh, but for someday we might have that kind of team.' I don't see it that far."

Jones won't have a chance in 2018—at least during the regular season—to get a firsthand look at how his team stacks up with Los Angeles, as the Cowboys and the Rams aren't scheduled to meet this season. For now, though, he remains excited about his team's future and hopes to see the offense hit its stride in the coming weeks.