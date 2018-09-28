Maurizio Sarri Says Eden Hazard Must Train Harder to Become the World's Best

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has called on Eden Hazard to step up his effort in training and become the world's finest footballer.

Following a brilliant FIFA World Cup with Belgium and an excellent start to the 2018-19 season with Chelsea, the forward has been praised by plenty in recent days. A stunning goal on Wednesday, the winner in a 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, has only served to fuel the hype.

Sarri was asked about his star man in his press conference on the eve of Saturday's meeting with the Reds and said he still believes there is more room for Hazard to get better, per Liam Twomey of ESPN FC.

"I think that he is for sure one of the best [in the world]," said the Italian. "But I am absolutely convinced that he can improve. If he's able to improve during the training, maybe he will be able to use himself at 100 per cent because, I think that we have seen only 70, 80, 85 per cent of his potential. I think that if he is able to improve, he will be the best in the world."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.