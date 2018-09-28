Benjamin Mendy's Man City Future 'Uncertain' After Being Late for Injury Rehab

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy is reportedly facing an "uncertain" future at the club after angering manager Pep Guardiola by turning up late for an injury rehabilitation session.

The Frenchman, who missed the majority of the previous campaign due to injury, has been sidelined with a foot problem recently and is poised to miss the Premier League showdown with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

However, it's reported by Mark Ogden of ESPN FC that Guardiola has been left unhappy with Mendy's punctuality after he was three hours late for a session on Sunday.

"Sources have told ESPN FC that Mendy's future has been questioned by Guardiola because of the manager's increasing annoyance with his professionalism," Ogden wrote. "Sources have also said Guardiola was furious with Mendy on Sunday when the player reported three hours late for treatment at the training ground."

