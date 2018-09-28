Benjamin Mendy's Man City Future 'Uncertain' After Being Late for Injury Rehab

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2018

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 13: Benjamin Mendy of Manchester City and Head coach Pep Guardiola of Manchester City looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between Feyenoord Rotterdam and Manchester City at Stadion Feijenoord on September 13, 2017 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy is reportedly facing an "uncertain" future at the club after angering manager Pep Guardiola by turning up late for an injury rehabilitation session.

The Frenchman, who missed the majority of the previous campaign due to injury, has been sidelined with a foot problem recently and is poised to miss the Premier League showdown with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

However, it's reported by Mark Ogden of ESPN FC that Guardiola has been left unhappy with Mendy's punctuality after he was three hours late for a session on Sunday.

"Sources have told ESPN FC that Mendy's future has been questioned by Guardiola because of the manager's increasing annoyance with his professionalism," Ogden wrote. "Sources have also said Guardiola was furious with Mendy on Sunday when the player reported three hours late for treatment at the training ground."

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Mourinho: Pogba Isn't Bigger Than Man Utd

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mourinho: Pogba Isn't Bigger Than Man Utd

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Gianni Verschueren

    Exclusive: Why Juventus Aren't Trying to Sign Pogba...Yet

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Exclusive: Why Juventus Aren't Trying to Sign Pogba...Yet

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Ancelotti: Ronaldo Should Always Win the Ballon d'Or

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ancelotti: Ronaldo Should Always Win the Ballon d'Or

    Getty
    via Goal

    Every Premier League Club's Youngest Ever Player

    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City

    Every Premier League Club's Youngest Ever Player

    Joe Woodward
    via 90min.com