WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Sept. 28 Ahead of Super Show-Down
With one of the busiest periods of the year in WWE just around the corner, the rumor mill is beginning to click into overdrive.
And while attention is primarily on WWE's venture to Australia for Super Show-Down, and then looking ahead to November's Survivor Series show, there are plenty of other topics being discussed at the moment.
Some of those feature in this week's latest roundup. After a pretty significant botch on Raw this past week, there's the backstage reaction to Brie Bella's incident with Liv Morgan.
There's also news on a star who left WWE almost a year ago but has yet to be seen wrestling anywhere else since.
Most notably, there's a big update on the future of Shawn Michaels.
Latest on Sasha Banks' Injury Problems
Sasha Banks' injury worries show no signs of easing up.
Banks hasn't wrestled since the beginning of September when she teamed with Bayley in a winning effort on Raw, and since then, she's been worryingly absent.
And an update has arrived this week from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Randall Ortman at Cageside Seats). Meltzer said that when he asked WWE about Banks, he was told she was out "due to a medical issue."
He went on to add that the company are being "secretive" about it, which will no doubt cause further suggestions and speculation about what the exact problem is.
Either way, it doesn't appear to sound too great for The Boss at present.
Fallout from the Brie Bella-Liv Morgan Incident
It's been a difficult week for Brie Bella.
That now-infamous in-ring botch on Liv Morgan has dominated many wrestling headlines over the last few days and led to suspicions about how it was received backstage.
Well, the wrestling rumor mill may have the answer.
Sean Ross Sapp at Fightful reported that while there "doesn't appear to be any bad blood between Brie Bella and Liv Morgan," the latter's Riott Squad colleagues were apparently less satisfied with the situation.
The report added that "Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott 'looked' to be unhappy, as they're legitimately close friends of Liv Morgan's."
It will be interesting to see how this all plays out given that Brie and Liv are set to clash again at Super Show-Down next week.
Neville's Wrestling Career in Limbo?
When, and where, will wrestling fans see Neville do what he does best again?
Unfortunately, the answer to that question looks less clear than ever before following reports that have emerged this week.
Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Neville is simply no closer to returning to action.
In fact, Meltzer said that while WWE have cleared him to wrestle anywhere he wants, he has now "completely gone off the grid and hasn't responded to promoters."
Furthermore, Meltzer noted an interesting name that wanted to compete with him at Wrestle Kingdom: Will Ospreay.
It's a real dream match for fans and wrestling aficionados, but right now, it's unclear whether it's actually got a chance of happening at all.
Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker at Survivor Series?
Is WWE set to pull the trigger on one of the most surprising and significant comebacks in years?
There's no doubting that Shawn Michaels is going to be involved in some capacity in Melbourne, Australia, when Triple H wrestles The Undertaker. That bout will happen before Michaels teams with The Game in Saudi Arabia to take on The Brothers of Destruction.
However, that's not all we're going to see of Michaels if rumors are to be believed.
Per WrestleVotes on Twitter, HBK will go one-on-one with The Deadman at some point.
When the match takes place is going to be interesting. The tweet mentions that some people want it to be held at next year's Royal Rumble, but "the discussion is centered around Survivor Series."
Either way, it seems that Michaels is going to be lacing up the boots more often than fans could have ever imagined just a few short weeks ago.