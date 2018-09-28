WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Sept. 28 Ahead of Super Show-Down

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

With one of the busiest periods of the year in WWE just around the corner, the rumor mill is beginning to click into overdrive.

And while attention is primarily on WWE's venture to Australia for Super Show-Down, and then looking ahead to November's Survivor Series show, there are plenty of other topics being discussed at the moment.

Some of those feature in this week's latest roundup. After a pretty significant botch on Raw this past week, there's the backstage reaction to Brie Bella's incident with Liv Morgan.

There's also news on a star who left WWE almost a year ago but has yet to be seen wrestling anywhere else since.

Most notably, there's a big update on the future of Shawn Michaels.