Ranking the 5 Most Underrated and Underused Superstars in WWE

Ranking the 5 Most Underrated and Underused Superstars in WWESeptember 28, 2018
WWE is currently blessed with one of the most naturally-gifted rosters it has ever had—but at a time when the upcoming Super Show-Down event in Melbourne, Australia could be headlined by two guys with a combined age of over 100, it's not difficult to see that some truly talented wrestlers are being horribly underused right now.
From the independent stars the company has managed to lure to the bright lights of WWE, to the homegrown stars that have become household favorites in recent years. There are plenty of wrestlers in WWE's possession right now that could rightly consider themselves the best on the planet.
But even with two weekly shows and a stack of pay-per-view events, some just aren't getting the exposure or attention their talent deserves.
Here's a look at the five biggest names in the company right now that are either underused, underrated, or a combination of both.
5. Zack Ryder
History has shown that whenever Zack Ryder is given some creative freedom and even the briefest period of television time, he can make it work.
The examples are plentiful. Go all the way back to Ryder's supremely-popular gimmick where he crowned himself the Internet champion, with custom-made title to boot.
That morphed into a stint with the United States Championship and an infamous segment with Daniel Bryan and CM Punk on Raw, when they were all able to showcase their respective titles after Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2011.
Fast forward to 2016, and WWE again opted to push Ryder, this time with the Intercontinental Championship. Even his work with Mojo Rawley in The Hype Bros was good enough.
But since this year's Draft, Ryder has barely featured on TV. Not only is he consistently good in the ring, but he's also charismatic and popular enough away from matches to warrant more of a push from WWE.
Here's hoping 2019 brings around happier times for the Long Island Iced Z.
4. The Revival
There have been some outstanding tag teams pushed up from NXT in recent years, and they have all experienced varying degrees of success.
At the bottom end of the scale, there are teams such as The Vaudevillains and The Ascension, who haven't quite managed to transfer their momentum from Full Sail onto the main roster.
Contrast that with the likes of Authors of Pain, who are slowly building momentum on Raw and look capable of becoming a major player in the tag division on Monday nights.
Somewhere in the middle of that scale however, you can find The Revival: and it's a real shame their potential hasn't been completely fulfilled on the main roster yet.
Granted, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson's early months on Raw were blighted by injury, but since returning to full health, they just haven't been used in the way they should.
While the storyline involving The B-Team was different, it didn't feel right that they should have a run with Raw's tag titles before The Revival.
Fans of theirs from NXT will know they are capable of putting on stellar, star-studded bouts most weeks, and they have an attitude and gimmick which should be way more over than it is.
It's time to give them a serious push moving forward.
3. Gallows and Anderson
Since they joined WWE a couple of years ago, the company just hasn't been able to strike the right balance for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's booking.
On several occasions, they've teased alliances with the likes of Finn Balor and AJ Styles which would have done wonders for their own popularity in WWE, only for the relationships to be short-lived and to quickly fade out.
Even when they've been given brief exposure on TV, the duo have shown they're capable of replicating the great in-ring performances which made them stars during their time in Japan.
If WWE takes more of a stance towards creating meaningful and dominant stable factions, then a reunion of The Club in early-2019 should be high on its agenda. Pair Gallows and Anderson up with AJ Styles and have them run riot across the blue brand. It would be sensational.
SmackDown's tag division is impressive, with the likes of The New Day, The Bar and The Usos all regulars at the head of the division.
But given how you feel they could be doing so much more, it's a real shame Gallows and Anderson aren't included in that bracket right now.
2. Chad Gable
The breakup of a successful tag team is always interesting to keep an eye on. It's happening right now on SmackDown with Rusev Day, which is no doubt going to culminate in a feud between Aiden English and Rusev.
Chad Gable and Jason Jordan never split in such a way that they were forced to turn on one another, but irregardless, it's been frustrating to see Jordan pushed as Kurt Angle's kayfabe son before his injury, while Gable was left to squander in the lower end of the card.
Sure, he's on TV more these days due to his new-found relationship with Bobby Roode, but Gable is still being hugely underused.
He's charismatic, energetic and in terms of in-ring ability, there perhaps isn't anyone who's quite as underrated as Gable right now across the whole of WWE.
This pairing with Roode may hopefully lead to a feud between the two that Gable comes out of the winner, but even then, 2019 has to provide more of a definitive direction for one of the company's most promising up-and-coming stars.
1. Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens has experienced the highest highs a WWE wrestler can ever wish to go through.
From beating John Cena on his first night, to holding the Universal Championship, to becoming one of the most popular guys on the roster.
But on those and so many other occasions, they've all been offset by a feeling of what could have been.
Take Owens' reign with the Universal Championship. It looked as though he was going to align with The Authority, and become the main figure on Raw on a consistent basis, similar to how Seth Rollins was positioned several years earlier.
Instead, nothing came of it.
His most recent angle, kayfabe quitting the company due to frustration over results, felt like an angle which could have got K.O. back on track. Instead, WWE opted to bring him back the very next taping of Raw to attack Bobby Lashley. It made no sense whatsoever.
It feels like WWE has no clear idea for where it wants to take Owens' character right now, and that's a real shame. Talent-wise, Owens remains one of the best on the planet, let alone in WWE. He's fearless, agile and powerful, everything a main event star should be.
WWE needs to make sure that when it lays out its long-term planning for 2019 and beyond, Kevin Owens is at the heart of it. He's too good to be wasted in the mid-card on meaningless rivalries with no direction.