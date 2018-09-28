Ranking the 5 Most Underrated and Underused Superstars in WWE

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE is currently blessed with one of the most naturally-gifted rosters it has ever had—but at a time when the upcoming Super Show-Down event in Melbourne, Australia could be headlined by two guys with a combined age of over 100, it's not difficult to see that some truly talented wrestlers are being horribly underused right now.

From the independent stars the company has managed to lure to the bright lights of WWE, to the homegrown stars that have become household favorites in recent years. There are plenty of wrestlers in WWE's possession right now that could rightly consider themselves the best on the planet.

But even with two weekly shows and a stack of pay-per-view events, some just aren't getting the exposure or attention their talent deserves.

Here's a look at the five biggest names in the company right now that are either underused, underrated, or a combination of both.