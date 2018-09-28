Unai Emery 'Requests' Youri Tielemans at Arsenal Amid Juventus Transfer Rumours

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has reportedly asked the club to make a January move for Youri Tielemans of AS Monaco, who is also said to be on Juventus' wish list.

According to El Gol Digital (h/t Sport Witness' Naveen Ullal), the Gunners boss is an "admirer" of the young Belgian, who has been a well-known prospect dating back to his Anderlecht days.

Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato.com) previously reported on Juventus' interest in the 21-year-old, suggesting it's the player who wants to move to Turin and talks are already under way.

Tielemans is a product of the highly rated Anderlecht academy that also produced the likes of Vincent Kompany and Romelu Lukaku. Like those two, he was pushed into the senior team at a young age and was playing UEFA Champions League football at the age of 16.

He's been a regular member of the Belgian national team and featured at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where he flashed his tremendous talent. He moved to Monaco last year and took some time adjusting to Ligue 1, but he's been a regular starter this season.

Tielemans stands out for his solid all-round skill set and his tremendous ability to shoot from distance. This goal against Toulouse was a prime example:

He has often reserved his best performances for the Red Devils, indicating he'll only improve as the level of his team-mates rises. A step up in competition could be the right move for him.

According to Le10 Sport h/t Calciomercato.com), Tielemans' desire is to play for Juventus, a club that previously tried to land him but were unwilling to match Monaco's offer to Anderlecht.

Monaco have struggled at the start of the 2018-19 campaign with just one win in seven matches, so he could be eyeing an exit.

It's hard to see the club selling one of their top young stars at this time, but manager Leonardo Jardim has already shown he's willing to take drastic measures:

If the club's struggles persist and Jardim sees the likes of Tielemans as culprits, potential suitors could well land him at a bargain price in January.