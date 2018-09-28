Russian F1 Grand Prix 2018 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Charles Coates/Getty Images

Sebastian Vettel topped the timesheets in the first practice session on Friday ahead of the 2018 Formula One Russian Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver set a time of one minute, 34.488 seconds on hypersoft tyres at the Sochi Autodrom, putting him narrowly ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top three in his Mercedes, despite running on ultrasofts.

FP1 Recap

Here's the classification from the first free practice session:

McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne set the first benchmark on soft tyres, but he was quickly knocked off the top by the likes of Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen and Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

Hamilton briefly held the quickest time courtesy of his ultrasoft tyres, but Verstappen's hypersoft compound allowed him to go even quicker.

Meanwhile, McLaren reserve driver Lando Norris found himself going in the wrong direction after he clipped a kerb and spun at Turn 4:

He wasn't the only one to run into some difficulty. Hamilton also found himself running off the track at Turn 2, while Lance Stroll spun at Turn 8 after he lost control of his Williams:

As Mercedes switched their attention to long-run pace on harder compounds, Vettel stole in to leapfrog them and Verstappen on the timesheets.