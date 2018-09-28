Ryder Cup 2018: Predicting Scores and Standings for Friday's Top Pairings

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The 2018 Ryder Cup kicked off on Friday at Le Golf National in Paris, with four fourball matches taking place in the morning.

The American team entered the morning as favourites, as the defending champions sent out four strong pairings to start proceedings.

Here's a look at Friday's pairings for the morning session, via GOLF.com:

The pairings for the afternoon session will be revealed later in the day.

The opening match may well be the most anticipated of the morning session, pitting Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau against Justin Rose and Jon Rahm. Rahm may be a rookie in this tournament, but he has played well in 2018 and should make a strong playing partner for the consistent Rose.

Finau is also a rookie but should benefit from playing alongside the high-flying Koepka, who won three of his four matches two years ago and has won three majors since helping the U.S. to the win.

CBS' Kevin Turner gave the edge to the European pair:

It may well be the only match in which the Europeans edge ahead during the morning session, however. The three remaining American pairings all look far more daunting than their European counterparts, starting in the next match.

Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler have been standouts in the last few months and have dominant all-round games. On paper, Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen should play well off each other, but the former has struggled for consistency in 2018 and the latter hasn't done his best work on the biggest stage.

The duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth looks like another dream pairing on paper in the third match, taking on Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton. There were more than a few surprised at the latter pairing:

The biggest question mark for the Americans is the form of Spieth and Thomas' wrist injury, per GolfChannel.com's Rex Hoggard. If both play up to their standards, it's hard to see the European pair take anything out of this match.

The last contest will pit the in-form Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed against Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood. Woods' win at the Tour Championship was impressive, and he should strike a solid partnership with Masters champion Reed, who has been a force in the Ryder Cup in the past.

Don't sleep on the duo of Molinari and Fleetwood, however. The latter won the 2017 French Open at this course, and the former is remarkably consistent at finding the greens―a huge quality at Le Golf National. Don't be surprised if the pairing manages to grab a half or eve better in this one.

Prediction: 2.5-1.5 to the U.S. after the morning session, with Rahm and Rose picking up the full point for Europe and Molinari and Fleetwood battling to a half.