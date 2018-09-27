Klay Thompson: Jimmy Butler Can Elevate Team to Contender if Traded

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Add Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson to the list of people paying close attention to the trade rumors surrounding Jimmy Butler.

Per ESPN.com's Nick Friedell, Thompson took a conservative approach when asked if Butler's situation would have any impact on his pending free agency next summer.

"I'm just curious to see where he goes because he's such a great player," Thompson said. "He can really elevate a team to championship contention. And it's unfortunate it didn't work out in Minnesota but Jimmy's one of the best players in this league so—I know some team's going to be lucky to get him."

Amid Butler's growing frustration with the Minnesota Timberwolves, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski reported the four-time All-Star requested a trade.

Per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Butler doesn't believe the Timberwolves have the necessary pieces to compete for an NBA championship.

“According to the source, the real sticking point is a philosophical one as the Timberwolves try to make an impact in the Western Conference. Butler believes Minnesota can’t challenge the Warriors with softies such as Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins," Cowley wrote.

Butler, like Thompson, can become a free agent after the 2018-19 season if he exercises the early termination clause in his deal.

Thompson has said he hopes to retire in Golden State, though the two-time defending NBA champions are facing a potential cap crunch with Stephen Curry signed to a max extension and Kevin Durant eligible for free agency again next summer if he opts out of his deal.