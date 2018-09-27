Rockets Rumors: Eric Gordon Unlikely to Extend Contract with Houston

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Although Eric Gordon hopes to retire as a Houston Rocket, the veteran guard anticipates he'll test the free-agent market in 2020.

Gordon recently acknowledged to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen that the team approached him about an extension this offseason, but negotiations didn't get far.

"There was extension talks, but nothing really serious," Gordon said, per Feigen. "I would much rather be here as long as I can. Everything will work out. I'll be here another two years. We'll see what happens. I'll see how the next two years go, but I would definitely like to be here the rest of my career."

