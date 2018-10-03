Manager Buck Showalter Reportedly Fired by Orioles After 9 Seasons

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2018

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 15: Manager Buck Showalter #26 of the Baltimore Orioles walks back to the dugout in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 15, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles reportedly parted ways with manager Buck Showalter on Wednesday.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Showalter will not be back with the O's "in any capacity" next season.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale first reported on September 21 that Showalter was expected to be canned following the conclusion of the 2018 season. 

For the Orioles, the move was a no-brainer. 

Baltimore was a major league-worst 47-115 this season and joined the 1962 New York Mets and 2003 Detroit Tigers as the only teams in the expansion era to win fewer than 50 games. 

Plus, Showalter was never a fit to lead the Orioles through what figures to be an extensive and arduous rebuild after Manny Machado, Zach Britton, Kevin Gausman, Darren O'Day and Jonathan Schoop were all shipped out of town in advance of the trade deadline.

Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs speculated that Showalter's relationship with general manager Dan Duquette may have played a role in his firing:

Showalter, 62, will now depart Baltimore with a 669-684 record across eight seasons and change with the Orioles dating back to his installation as the club's manager midway through the 2010 campaign. All told, his career record sits at 1,551-1,517.

The highlight of his time in Charm City came in 2014 when the Orioles went 96-66, captured the franchise's first American League East title since 1997 and made a run to the ALCS before their season was ended by the Kansas City Royals

Since then, the Orioles have managed one winning season as the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees re-established themselves as the class of the division. 

Showalter will now sit back and wait as spots open up in dugouts across MLB as he eyes a fresh start in a new locale.   

Related

    Britton Wasn’t Sure He’d Be in This Spot This Year

    Baltimore Orioles logo
    Baltimore Orioles

    Britton Wasn’t Sure He’d Be in This Spot This Year

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Orioles Part Ways with Buck Showalter

    Baltimore Orioles logo
    Baltimore Orioles

    Orioles Part Ways with Buck Showalter

    MLB Trade Rumors
    via MLB Trade Rumors

    When Will Orioles Decide on Duquette, Showalter?

    Baltimore Orioles logo
    Baltimore Orioles

    When Will Orioles Decide on Duquette, Showalter?

    Rich Dubroff
    via BaltimoreBaseball.com

    It’s Been Four Year’s Since Delmon Young’s Double

    Baltimore Orioles logo
    Baltimore Orioles

    It’s Been Four Year’s Since Delmon Young’s Double

    Camden Chat
    via Camden Chat