Clint Frank's Heisman Trophy to Be Auctioned Off; Could Sell for Over $400,000

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Heisman Trophy is arguably the most prized individual award in all of collegiate sports, and now even a fan can own one for the cool price of at least $400,000.

According to TMZ Sports, the 1937 Heisman, which was won by Clint Frank of Yale, is available for bidding at Heritage Auctions until Oct. 18. "Experts tell us it's expected to go for over $400,000," TMZ wrote.

Frank played running back and safety for the Bulldogs, although TMZ noted he didn't play in the NFL and instead went into advertising.

Frank's daughter, Laurie Dorsey, owns the Heisman along with her sister and two brothers after the Yale great died in 1992, and she explained the rationale behind the decision to sell it.

"It's difficult to share because we all live in different cities and states," Dorsey said, per Vin A. Cherwoo of the Associated Press (h/t Washington Post). "We became kind of the caretakers for it. We kept it safe in a bank vault. Now we would like to see it go to someone who really loves football and appreciates the Heisman and can enjoy it."

Frank beat out Colorado's Byron White, Pittsburgh's Marshall Goldberg and Fordham's Alex Wojciechowicz to win the Heisman after he tallied 157 carries for 667 yards and 11 touchdowns for a Yale team that went 6-1-1, with the only loss coming against the archrival Harvard.

