Clint Frank's Heisman Trophy to Be Auctioned Off; Could Sell for Over $400,000

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2018

FILE - This is a 1937 file photo showing Yale football player Clint Frank. Laurie Dorsey remembers seeing her father's Heisman Trophy as a child. It was prominently displayed in the game room of the family’s house. Her father, Clint Frank, won the award in 1937 as a running back and safety for Yale. Frank died in July 1992 at age 76, and his Heisman remained in the family all along. However, Dorsey, who now owns it along with a sister and two brothers, said they have decided to sell it. Frank's Heisman is part of Heritage Auctions' sports memorabilia offerings and is open for bidding through Oct.18. (AP Photo/File)
Uncredited/Associated Press

The Heisman Trophy is arguably the most prized individual award in all of collegiate sports, and now even a fan can own one for the cool price of at least $400,000.

According to TMZ Sports, the 1937 Heisman, which was won by Clint Frank of Yale, is available for bidding at Heritage Auctions until Oct. 18. "Experts tell us it's expected to go for over $400,000," TMZ wrote.

Frank played running back and safety for the Bulldogs, although TMZ noted he didn't play in the NFL and instead went into advertising.

Frank's daughter, Laurie Dorsey, owns the Heisman along with her sister and two brothers after the Yale great died in 1992, and she explained the rationale behind the decision to sell it.

"It's difficult to share because we all live in different cities and states," Dorsey said, per Vin A. Cherwoo of the Associated Press (h/t Washington Post). "We became kind of the caretakers for it. We kept it safe in a bank vault. Now we would like to see it go to someone who really loves football and appreciates the Heisman and can enjoy it."

Frank beat out Colorado's Byron White, Pittsburgh's Marshall Goldberg and Fordham's Alex Wojciechowicz to win the Heisman after he tallied 157 carries for 667 yards and 11 touchdowns for a Yale team that went 6-1-1, with the only loss coming against the archrival Harvard.

Cherwoo provided context for the expected price, noting a number of Heisman Trophies were auctioned off with the following prices:

  • Rashaan Salaam's 1994 trophy for $399,000
  • Larry Kelley's 1936 trophy for $328,100
  • O.J. Simpson's 1968 trophy for $255,000
  • Bruce Smith's 1941 trophy for $394,240 and
  • Charlie White's 1979 trophy for $293,750.

Related

    OSU Criticized for Insensitive Tweet

    College Football logo
    College Football

    OSU Criticized for Insensitive Tweet

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Haskins' All-Pro Mentor Says He's in Top 3 QBs He's Ever Seen

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Haskins' All-Pro Mentor Says He's in Top 3 QBs He's Ever Seen

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report

    Week 5 Picks for Every CFB Game

    Yale Football logo
    Yale Football

    Week 5 Picks for Every CFB Game

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    How Week 5 Has Turned into an Independence Day

    College Football logo
    College Football

    How Week 5 Has Turned into an Independence Day

    Dennis Dodd
    via CBSSports.com