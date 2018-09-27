Jake Butt Injury Reportedly Feared to Be Torn ACL

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2018

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 9: Tight end Jake Butt #80 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a first down against the Seattle Seahawks at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on September 9, 2018 in {Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Bart Young/Getty Images)
Bart Young/Getty Images

Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt reportedly suffered a non-contact knee injury that the team fears is a torn ACL during a walk-through, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and James Palmer.

Butt underwent an MRI Thursday and the team is awaiting the results. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

