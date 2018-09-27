Jake Butt Injury Reportedly Feared to Be Torn ACL

Bart Young/Getty Images

Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt reportedly suffered a non-contact knee injury that the team fears is a torn ACL during a walk-through, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and James Palmer.

Butt underwent an MRI Thursday and the team is awaiting the results.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

