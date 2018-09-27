Jay Ajayi Says Back Injury Is Small Fracture; Will Play Through Pain

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi has a small fracture in his back but intends to play through the pain, according to ESPN's Tim McManus.

"You just have to roll with it until it heals on its own," Ajayi said on Thursday, per McManus.

Ajayi did not play against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 after being injured against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the previous week. After missing practice on Wednesday, though, he returned to the field with his teammates for Thursday's practice.

The 6'0", 223-pound back is expected to play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

"I'm ready to roll," Ajayi said, per Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media. "I feel like it's been a minute since I've played and it's only been one week. I'm chomping at the bit to get out there. It's not going to change my mentality at all, or mindset while I play but I'm just excited to be out there."

Ajayi has 85 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in two games this season. That comes after he averaged 5.8 yards per carry in seven regular-season games following a midseason trade from the Miami Dolphins last year.

Philadelphia had been short-handed at running back as of late. Not only was Ajayi out of action, but multipurpose back Darren Sproles has not played since the season opener due to a hamstring injury. Sproles did not participate in practice on Thursday.

If Ajayi does in fact suit up against the Titans this weekend, don't be surprised if the Eagles use a running back by committee game plan. Corey Clement has 112 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown while averaging 4.1 yards per attempt this season, adding 74 receiving yards as well. Wendell Smallwood has averaged 4.9 yards per carry and 9.3 yards per reception in 2018.