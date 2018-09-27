Will Undertaker Deliver vs. Triple H at WWE Super Show-Down?

Credit: WWE.com

It may not be the kind of match WWE fans were expecting to headline a major show in 2018, but when the company heads to Australia for Super Show-Down, Triple H vs. The Undertaker may well main event one of the biggest shows in years.

The Game takes on The Deadman in a contest which has been heavily promoted by the company in the run-up to the show in Melbourne, arguably more so than any other match.

But with Taker now 53 and Triple H approaching 50 himself, is it realistic to expect this match to deliver on a night when WWE aims to produce a real headline-grabbing show?

To answer that question properly, it's perhaps best to glimpse at a number of factors: starting with the recent in-ring records of both men.

To suggest there'd be an element of ring rust in Melbourne would be somewhat of an understatement.

Taker hasn't wrestled for WWE on TV since the company's last trip abroad, when it went to Saudi Arabia for the Greatest Royal Rumble. That day, Taker defeated Rusev, only his second match of the year following on from WrestleMania 34.

For Triple H? The exact same length of time away from in-ring competition. His last bout was the Greatest Royal Rumble too, when he was defeated by John Cena.

Like Taker, HHH has wrestled twice this year, his other effort another losing performance against Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania.

So in that regard, it's probably difficult to expect too much from either guy. It's also difficult to imagine it closing the show, as wrestling aficionados are unlikely to be too impressed by a contest concerning two guys with a combined age of over 100 at a time when there is some phenomenal talent on the roster.

However, there is one thing which could change the potential of the match to deliver: and it involves another former great.

The presence of Shawn Michaels on Raw recently, and his interesting in-ring segment with Undertaker, is where the levels in this contest really started to amplify.

Suddenly, a bout between two part-time wrestlers became more about whether a third in Michaels could lace the boots up himself again after almost a decade since his official retirement.

Could Michaels interfere in proceedings in Melbourne? Fans already know HBK will be there and in attendance, and him hovering in the background with fans waiting to see whether he makes a move on Taker could end up being the most interesting part of the match.

That, ordinarily, would not be a good thing. It's always wise to keep the attention and focus on those competitors performing in the ring, but here, with the chance of the in-ring action being somewhat underwhelming, WWE can keep things interesting by adding more parties to the mix.

Finally, the placing of the match on the card is also going to be crucial in determining whether it delivers. The main event? Well, that will put the contest in a difficult position almost instantaneously.

Clever positioning on the card, following on from a bout which is likely not to steal the show, is crucial. If it followed, say, The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey's contest against The Riott Squad, it has more of a chance of being remembered for the right reasons.

Going on last, or after a star-studded bout between some of the company's more popular stars, and it may end up being considered a failure.