Colin Kaepernick Congratulates Eric Reid on Panthers Contract in Instagram Post

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers signed safety Eric Reid on Thursday, and soon after his former teammate on the San Francisco 49ers, Colin Kaepernick, congratulated Reid on Instagram.

Kaepernick wrote: "Congratulations to my brother [Eric Reid], an All-Pro safety who should have been signed the first day of free agency, who has signed a football contract. He has was the FIRST person to kneel alongside me. Eric is a social justice warrior, continues to support his wife, two beautiful daughters and communities in need."

Reid, 26, was a Pro Bowler in 2013 and has been a solid cornerback throughout his career, leading some to believe he was being blackballed by NFL owners for taking a knee during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice. He famously did so alongside Kaepernick, who himself remains unsigned and is currently suing the league for collusion.

Reid was also involved in a collusion lawsuit against the NFL, which appears to be going forward despite Thursday's news:

Carolina general manager Marty Hurney didn't touch on that topic when addressing the signing, however.

"I definitely think he helps improve us as a football team and in the secondary. That's why we made the move," he said. "He's a very physical player and he’s got a real knack for the football."

For the Panthers, Reid's addition came in the wake of Da'Norris Searcy being placed on injured reserve after suffering two concussions this year. Given the bye week, Reid will have some added time to familiarize himself with the team's scheme.

Hurney noted that Reid would join the team at Monday's practice.

"He's a player who has obviously played at a high level in this league," he added. "He's a very physical player who has good ball skills and really good playmaking ability. I think he comes in and helps our football team."