League of Legends 2018 World Championship: Odds, Betting Analysis, Schedule

Chesnot/Getty Images

Royal Never Give Up has dominated the League of Legends landscape so far in 2018, winning every tournament that it has entered thus far this season. The Chinese squad will try to fend off the competition as the favorite on the odds to win the 2018 League of Legends World Championship.

RNG is going off as a +220 tournament favorite (bet $100 to win $220) on the League of Legends World Championship odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. So far this season, Royal Never Give Up has picked up wins in the LPL Spring Playoffs, the LPL Summer Playoffs, and the 2018 Mid-Season Invitational.

The team's top-level talent and current form make them the ones to beat heading into this tournament. Royal Never Give Up will face Gen.G (+700 to win the World Championship), Team Vitality (+20000) and a play-in team in Group B of the event.

Not far behind RNG on the betting board is KT Rolster at +250 to win the championship. KT Rolster is the top-seeded Korean team in LoL and should have no trouble at all emerging victorious out of Group C over Team Liquid (+2800), MAD Team (+12500) and the play-in entrant.

The battle for second place in this group should be a competitive one. Led by Smeb and Score, KT Rolster has the talent to beat anyone in this tournament, it will just have to execute in the late stages.

Invictus Gaming is the most likely team to disrupt the top two favorites going off at +375 to win the event. Invictus finished runner-up to RNG in the LPL this season and is the clear favorite to emerge out of Group D with the top spot over Fnatic (+2800) and 100 Thieves (+20000).

Other potential contenders to win the League of Legends World Championship include the Afreeca Freecs (+550), Edward Gaming (+1400) and Flash Wolves (+2000). Edward Gaming is far and away the biggest favorite to advance on the World Championship play-in group odds going off as a -10000 favorite to do so out of Group A.

The other favorites to win their play-in groups include G2 (-1000 to advance—bet $1000 to win $100— and +4000 to win the tournament), Cloud9 (-1667 to advance, +10000 to win) and G-Rex (-250 to advance, +25000 to win). Gambit (+275 to advance, +50000 to win) could give G-Rex a run for its money in the play-in stage.

The world championship play-in group stage gets underway on October 1 and runs through October 4, with the play-in knockout stage then taking place on October 6 and October 7. The tournament's group stage then gets underway on October 10; the finals are on November 3.