NJPW and ROH News and Rumors Roundup for Week of September 27

Chris Jericho is one of the most captivating performers in professional wrestling, thanks in large part to his chameleonic evolution and his ability to make headlines regardless of where he is working. As the new IWGP Intercontinental champion, his return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling is inevitable.

Thanks to the latest round of news and rumors from the world of independent wrestling, we have an idea.

Chris Jericho-NJPW Update

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reports Jericho is expected to return to New Japan for the November Power Struggle event. His opponent, according to Ortman? Evil, who was last seen rescuing Tetsuya Naito from a vile beatdown at the hands of Y2J at Dominion.

Perhaps even more so than Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, Jericho has been instrumental in establishing an American fan base for New Japan. His arrival in the promotion and subsequent match with Omega earlier this year brought new eyes to the promotion and enhanced the momentum of a company already riding a wave of it.

An all-time great whose name is synonymous with wrestling brilliance, Jericho's work with the brightest stars of NJPW is not only elevating their significance in the sports-entertainment industry but also adding to his already sparkling resume.

Evil may not be as big a star as Naito or Omega but he can benefit exponentially by going out and stealing the show in a brutal brawl of a match with the reinvigorated Jericho. For that reason alone, the match is valuable to New Japan, its future and its attempts to become the first real competition WWE has faced since the demise of WCW and ECW at the turn of the century.

Tanahashi Critical of NJPW's American Efforts

Hiroshi Tanahashi spoke with NJPW's official website recently about the upcoming Fighting Spirit Unleashed show, from the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California, and had an interesting comment about the company's treatment of the product in America.

"I really felt then that if NJPW was going to keep going to America, we needed to stop trying to alter things to try and make them more American. It should be New Japan Pro Wrestling, as is, in the States. We really need to show that ‘Made In Japan’ aspect, I think."

He is absolutely right.

By trying to Americanize the product every time NJPW comes to the states, all it is doing is taking away elements that have made it so popular in today's wrestling landscape to begin with. NJPW also risks alienating the long-time fans who appreciate the Japanese influence and like the product as-is, without altering it to fit American expectations.



Yes, NJPW is looking to garner more attention and fans as they come stateside for more and bigger shows but it has to walk a fine line so that it can maximize the number of people excited over the product and its growth rather than upsetting those who no longer recognize the product they fell in love with.

Women of Honor Championship Match Set for Vegas

Sumie Sakai made history by becoming the first Women of Honor champion in Ring of Honor, defeating Tenille Dashwood in the semifinals of the tournament before downing Kelly Klein to etch her name in the history books.

On September 28, live from Las Vegas, Dashwood will have the opportunity to end Sakai's storybook run and win the title many expected her to win on April 7.

The former Emma has become one of the faces of women's wrestling in ROH and is as recognizable, if not more so, than anyone else on the roster. The only problem is her inconsistent in-ring appearances due to health issues. If she can prove she can perform consistently, and avoid the injuries to the best of her abilities, there is no reason she should not be the champion sooner than later.

The match will likely be a physical one in which Sakai retains. Though Dashwood is the more recognizable face, Sakai's story feels like an unfinished one right now and that should be enough for her to keep the title.