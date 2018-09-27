Early Predictions for Entire WWE Super Show-Down Match CardSeptember 27, 2018
Early Predictions for Entire WWE Super Show-Down Match Card
WWE's latest venture into major overseas shows takes the company to Melbourne, Australia in October for the star-studded Super Show-Down event.
All of the company's big names will be there, including the returning John Cena, plus a throwback bout between Triple H and The Undertaker which could yet lead to another famous name returning in the near future.
With ten matches scheduled at the time of writing, there are plenty of talking points, and plenty of chances for WWE to ensure the show goes off with a real bang.
But with the final pieces of storyline development still to be laid out before the show, here's an early look at some predictions for all the bouts on the card.
Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)
Given how the show is in the midst of a move to Wednesday nights, 205 Live is in a state of flux right now.
However, that shouldn't overshadow the fact that the brand has a solid champion in Cedric Alexander, who has made a good effort of his reign with the Cruiserweight Championship.
His next challenger is Buddy Murphy, who has been involved in a storyline throughout the summer detailing how he needed to make the weight required to compete on 205 Live since moving across from NXT.
Will Alexander's grip on the title slip in Australia? Murphy is an interesting character and could certainly be seen as a future champion, but this doesn't feel like the right time for a change.
Back Alexander to retain and continue atop of the cruiserweight division.
Prediction: Cedric Alexander
Asuka and Naomi vs. The Iiconics
The transformation of Asuka from unbeaten, dominant force to insignificant midcarder in just a few short months ranks as one of the biggest disappointments of 2018 so far.
From challenging for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania to teaming with Naomi in recent weeks sums up the journey Asuka has been on of late.
However, this remains an interesting match against Peyton Royce and Billie Kay at Super Show-Down.
The Iiconics are not really in much of a position to take a defeat here given their quiet start to life on the main roster.
Yet the prospect of another loss for Asuka would leave her in real jeopardy moving forward. WWE needs to get Asuka, and Naomi too, for that matter, back on the right track.
So the babyface duo winning here is the only option.
Winners: Asuka and Naomi
The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad
It's obviously not been a great week for The Bella Twins given the events of Raw this past Monday.
The segment in their bout above involving Brie Bella and Liv Morgan has sparked plenty of debate and talk about the Bellas in-ring, rightly or wrongly.
In Australia, they will face off against Morgan and the others members of The Riott Squad again, this time with Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey on their team.
The very presence of Rousey alone makes this a straightforward enough bout to predict. It's hard to imagine Rousey's first loss coming at the hands of The Riott Squad, even if she isn't the one taking the pin.
However, there's no doubt going to be more interest on this bout now given Brie's botch on Raw this past week.
Prediction: The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey
Bobby Lashley and John Cena vs. Kevin Owens and Elias
John Cena's return to in-ring competition with WWE takes place in Australia in a match which, in truth, has little in the way of definitive storyline development.
Elias, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley are all floundering somewhat on Raw at the moment. That's especially frustrating for Owens, because WWE had the opportunity to create an interesting angle with the Canadian when he 'quit' on Raw a few weeks ago, only to return the following week.
And unfortunately for the trio, the attention and focus is definitely going to be on Cena's return in Australia, as you would inevitably expect.
It won't do Lashley any harm to team with Cena, not least because he's almost certainly going to end up on the winning side.
Cena has taken more of a veteran approach in recent times in regards to putting over younger talent, but with WWE aiming to put on a memorable show for those in attendance in Melbourne, don't bank on Cena losing this time around.
Winners: Bobby Lashley and John Cena
Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz
The third instalment of Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz takes place in Australia, but this time with an added incentive for the victor.
The winner becomes the next challenger for the WWE Championship, and that appears to change the dynamics of this match when it comes to predicting the likely winner.
A lot will depend on what happens elsewhere in the night, when Samoa Joe challenges AJ Styles for the title.
Naturally, if it's Styles that retains, it increases the chances of The Miz winning this bout. If it's Joe who claims the title, then Bryan becomes favorite.
Miz's two straight wins over Bryan also suggest that D-Bry is due a victory, and even if it is Styles who leaves Australia still champion, the possibility of Bryan vs. Styles may be too good for WWE to ignore.
It feels like Bryan is long overdue some luck in this rivalry. Back him to win here.
Winner: Daniel Bryan
Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (SmackDown Women's Championship)
Arguably the hottest storyline in WWE right now revolves around Becky Lynch.
Her transition from squeaky-clean babyface into one of the most intense, popular characters on the entire roster is one of the biggest success stories of 2018 so far.
She won the SmackDown Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell, and there is absolutely no reason for her reign to end so soon at Super Show-Down.
While this rivalry with Charlotte Flair has been great for the SmackDown women's division, it's time for Lynch to move on and face a new challenger.
So in Australia, there's only one outcome required. Another dominating performance from Lynch, and another victory.
Winner: Becky Lynch
The New Day vs. The Bar (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)
SmackDown's tag division has bubbled away under the surface recently, but that should all change at Super Show-Down.
With the presence of consistent high-performers such as Big E, Cesaro and Kofi Kingston, there's every chance The New Day vs. The Bar could be one of the highlights of the entire show.
And calling a winner is one of the toughest picks across the entire card.
On one hand, The New Day continue to excel and thrive as champions. Those that thought their popularity would fizzle out at some stage have proven to be wrong, and they remain as over as ever.
But The Bar, perhaps somewhat under-used since moving to the blue brand, are one of the best tag teams on the entire roster.
It's tough, and a real 50-50 bout to pick apart. But on this occasion, the belts should stay with The New Day: so long as The Bar get another shot down the line.
Winners: The New Day
AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship)
It's one of the most personal feuds in WWE right now, but you suspect the final chapter of AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe will take place at Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia.
Joe has come up short on a couple of occasions, and such is his popularity on the blue brand's roster, there's an argument to suggest he needs a win in this rivalry to remain a legitimate threat at the top of the card on SmackDown.
But is Styles' time with the WWE Championship over? It's difficult to gauge. Though he's held the belt for almost a year and seen off big names like Shinsuke Nakamura along the way, he still has legitimacy and presence with the title around his waist.
As mentioned earlier, with Daniel Bryan and The Miz fighting (likely earlier in the night) to determine the next challenger for the belt, the biggest clue as to who leaves Australia with the title may be in that bout.
But the smart money still feels as though it's worth placing on Styles.
Winner: AJ Styles
The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre
Could the implosion of The Shield finally arrive in Australia?
WWE has made no secret about teasing potential fractures within the trio, most recently on this week's edition of Raw, when Dean Ambrose was singled out as the man who may cause the split.
Ambrose has been eerily quiet since his return from injury, with his character portrayal suggesting there is an underlying motivation in his behavior that nobody yet knows about.
Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziegler and Drew McIntyre made no secret of suggesting Ambrose may be considering turning on Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on Monday, that's for sure.
But the outcome of this bout all boils down to whether WWE wants to make the split happen overseas. Events like AJ Styles winning the WWE Championship in the U.K. last year suggest they're more relaxed about doing things away from the States, but this is a huge moment.
It feels like one that may be better served at a different time. So with that in mind, make The Shield favorites.
Winners: The Shield
The Undertaker vs. Triple H
In terms of names, headlines and prestige, it's the biggest bout on the entire card in Australia.
Triple H vs. The Undertaker didn't do much to capture the imagination when it was first announced, but the presence of Shawn Michaels and Kane in the respective corners make things very interesting all of a sudden.
Michaels, retired from in-ring competition for almost a decade, did more than hint in a recent segment with Taker that he may be prepared to lace the boots up one more time.
That suggests he could have a central role here in determining the outcome of the match.
Could he help his best friend lay rest to The Deadman?
It's certainly possible, and in truth, is the most likely outcome. Don't expect a clean finish, don't expect a star-studded, five-star affair. But do expect Michaels to be one of the main talking points post-match, likely after The Game has scored the pin.
Winner: Triple H