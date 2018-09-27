Early Predictions for Entire WWE Super Show-Down Match Card

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's latest venture into major overseas shows takes the company to Melbourne, Australia in October for the star-studded Super Show-Down event.

All of the company's big names will be there, including the returning John Cena, plus a throwback bout between Triple H and The Undertaker which could yet lead to another famous name returning in the near future.

With ten matches scheduled at the time of writing, there are plenty of talking points, and plenty of chances for WWE to ensure the show goes off with a real bang.

But with the final pieces of storyline development still to be laid out before the show, here's an early look at some predictions for all the bouts on the card.