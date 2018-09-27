Keeping Eden Hazard at Chelsea Next Summer Will Be Difficult, Says Cesc Fabregas

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Chelsea will have a difficult time keeping Eden Hazard at Stamford Bridge next summer, according to Cesc Fabregas.

The Belgian is in the final two years of his contract with the Blues and expressed interest in joining Real Madrid in the summer. However, Fabregas believes the strength of Chelsea's position made it straightforward for them to keep him this year, but it will be much more difficult next summer.

He told Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard:

"It was an easy decision, especially now, because at this stage how much can Eden cost? Not many teams in the world can buy Eden Hazard. He still had two years left on his contract.

"Next year if he has one year left, that's a different story. You don't have as much power as a club. Eden is one of the best players in the world.

"But having two years left, especially how the market is, it's basically impossible to sign him up. I don't think it was that hard from the club."

