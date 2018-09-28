The Factors Behind Paul Pogba and Manchester United's Relationship Breakdown

2 of 5

Mino Raiola moved Pogba back to United in order to make him the club's star player and hoped it would propel him to a higher standing within the game.

But when he heard Sanchez would be joining United on an extortionate salary, he was quick to approach the club about whether it was true—making it clear that his client needed to be the top earner.

He's also been touting Pogba to other top clubs, as Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola revealed earlier in the year.

Raiola is one of the world's most powerful football brokers, but he has made enemies along the way and is not afraid to speak his mind. In former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson's 2015 book, Leading, the former United boss admitted, "there are one or two football agents I simply do not like. And Mino Raiola, Paul Pogba's agent, is one of them."

Ferguson could not tolerate the way Raiola goes about business, and Mourinho is finding it difficult too.

With every quote and social media post that comes from Pogba, there becomes a sense that a bigger message is being conveyed. Perhaps his agent's attitude is rubbing off on the player. At times, it seems as though Pogba has been advised that certain words and actions can help him to get what he wants.

One example came at the beginning of September. While on international duty for France, Pogba told Sky Germany (h/t James Ducker of the Telegraph): "My future right now is with Manchester. I have a contract. Currently, I play there, but who knows what will happen in the next couple of months."

Maybe he was laying seeds for the fallout that was to follow because he's since been told he won't be captaining the side anymore and has pushed Mourinho to the brink with his behaviour on social media.

Raiola does not get on with Mourinho. And now, it seems, neither does his client.