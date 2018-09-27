Marcelo Could Reportedly Miss Madrid Derby After Suffering Calf Injury

CRISTINA QUICLER/Getty Images

Real Madrid defender Marcelo could miss his side's clash with local rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday because of the calf injury he suffered against Sevilla on Wednesday.

According to Goal's Sean Wilson, the Brazil international limped out of the 3-0 defeat after pulling up in the 72nd minute.

Per Wilson, Los Blancos boss Julen Lopetegui said after the match that "Marcelo seems to have a [muscle tear], but we'll have to wait for tests tomorrow."

Real play Atletico at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday before their trip to CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

As ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan noted, his injury is not a good sign for Real:

Atletico represent Los Blancos' biggest test this season, and after losing 4-2 to them in the UEFA Super Cup in August, the visitors will be confident.

By contrast, Lopetegui will have to coax a comeback from a team not accustomed to losing as heavily as they did to Sevilla.

As the Spanish Football Podcast noted, it's rare for Real to lose by three or more goals:

Los Blancos were fortunate that Barcelona also slipped up in a 2-1 defeat to Leganes on Wednesday, but the defeat leaves them only two points ahead of Atletico.

A victory for Diego Simeone's side would propel them ahead of Real and give them renewed hope of a title challenge—which may have faded when they fell five points behind their rivals earlier in the campaign.

Marcelo is often guilty of leaving space in behind when he goes forward, but he's a vital contributor for Madrid, so it will be a significant blow if he's unavailable on Saturday.

Nacho can provide cover, and while he may offer a little more defensively, he would struggle to provide the same width and attacking nous on the left flank.