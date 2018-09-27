Paul Pogba 'Not as Good as He Thinks He Is,' Says Jamie Carragher

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Paul Pogba is guilty of believing his own hype and is not enough of a team player, according to Jamie Carragher.

The Sky Sports pundit was critical of the Manchester United midfielder after he and manager Jose Mourinho appeared to have a training-ground fallout on Wednesday. Pogba was left out of the Carabao Cup penalties defeat with Derby County the day before.

Carragher said (h/t MailOnline's Jordan Seward):

"If Mourinho goes you won't see a new Pogba.

"He's not as a good as he thinks he is. His big problem is his understanding of the game. You can sum up his performances in his last two games—a great goal vs. Young Boys, but he was at fault for Wolves' goal.

"He would have the big clubs going in for him, but Barcelona would be the biggest ill-fit for him. Pogba plays for himself. He's not really a captain. He's let his agent speak ill of the club. He's not the man."

Carragher further discussed the issues between Pogba and Mourinho over footage of the tense training-ground exchange between player and coach:

Pogba was rested for the penalty defeat to Derby, but it is thought Mourinho had taken exception to an Instagram post he made from the stands during the game.

However, there was a misunderstanding in relation to the post, per the Guardian's Jamie Jackson:

Nevertheless, Mourinho had also taken the decision prior to the bust-up to drop Pogba as vice-captain and the pair have been rumoured to share a fractious relationship for some time.

The 25-year-old has not helped dispel such speculation given he has publicly called for United to play more attacking football at home, in an apparent dig at Mourinho's tactics in the process.

As Carragher alluded to, he also allowed his agent, Mino Raiola, to post tweets discussing his exit from the club in August.

ESPN FC's Scott Patterson is fed up with the Frenchman:

Pogba has contributed four goals and two assists in seven matches this season, but his level of performance from game to game—and even within matches themselves—has varied wildly.

While there may have been a misunderstanding over Tuesday's social media activity, Pogba's failure to address the comments made by his representative last month was an error on his part.

It's too late to do that at this stage, but if Pogba wants to silence his critics and rebuild his relationship with Mourinho, there's only one way he can achieve that—deliver consistently on the pitch.