Todd Bowles: Jamal Adams 'Misspoke' Regarding Jets' Baker Mayfield Prep

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles told reporters safety Jamal Adams "misspoke" when he said the defense wasn't prepared to face Baker Mayfield when the rookie entered in relief of Tyrod Taylor during the Cleveland Browns' 21-17 Week 3 win over Gang Green.

"He didn't mean it," Bowles said Wednesday, per ESPN.com's Rich Cimini. "He's a young player, and part of having a young player as a leader sometimes he's going to have growing pains. It's a teachable moment. He understands that. We talked about it."

Adams, 22, made his weekly appearance on WFAN Tuesday and explained the Jets game-planned for Taylor and were thrown when Mayfield entered late in the second quarter.

"We had to be open to knowing that Baker could come in, but we were prepared for Tyrod," he said, per the New York Post's Brian Costello. "When Baker came in, obviously we didn't have a game plan for him. But hats off to him. He came in; he definitely played lights out. They gained momentum and we just couldn't grab it back."

The second-year safety clarified his remarks Wednesday and reinforced that he wasn't trying to take a shot at the coaching staff, per Cimini:

"Yeah, let's clear that up. If you listen to the interview, it tells you everything I said. I simply said we prepared for Tyrod (Taylor). Obviously, he went down with the injury. We didn't know that at the time. Baker came in. He had energy. He had confidence. I did not say the coaching staff never had us prepare for two quarterbacks. I did not say that. We're going to end it at that, and we're going to move on."

The Jets (1-2) clamped down on Taylor and limited him to 19 yards on 4-of-14 passing. But when Mayfield entered for the injured vet, he lit it up and completed 17-of-23 passes for 201 yards while leading four scoring drives to hand the Browns their first win in 635 days.

New York will look to snap its two-game losing streak Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.