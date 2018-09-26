Neymar Scores as PSG Defeat Reims 4-1 in Ligue 1

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar Jr celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint Germain and Reims, on September 26, 2018 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images)
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Neymar was on the scoresheet as Paris Saint-Germain easily beat Reims 4-1 in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

The Brazil international scored from the spot as he converted a penalty after 24 minutes.

Reims had taken a shock lead after two minutes through Xavier Chavalerin, but Edinson Cavani equalised for the French champions just moments later, and completed his brace a minute before half-time.

Thomas Meunier grabbed PSG's fourth of the night, as the full-back hit the back of the net shortly before the hour mark.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

 

Related

    Ronaldo Assists as Juventus Beat Bologna

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo Assists as Juventus Beat Bologna

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Hazard Dumps Liverpool Out of Cup

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hazard Dumps Liverpool Out of Cup

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Real Madrid Go 3-0 Down 😱🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Real Madrid Go 3-0 Down 😱🎥

    Streamja
    via Streamja

    Sevilla Rinse Real Madrid for 2-0 Lead 😱

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sevilla Rinse Real Madrid for 2-0 Lead 😱

    Streamja
    via Streamja