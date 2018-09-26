Neymar Scores as PSG Defeat Reims 4-1 in Ligue 1

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Neymar was on the scoresheet as Paris Saint-Germain easily beat Reims 4-1 in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

The Brazil international scored from the spot as he converted a penalty after 24 minutes.

Reims had taken a shock lead after two minutes through Xavier Chavalerin, but Edinson Cavani equalised for the French champions just moments later, and completed his brace a minute before half-time.

Thomas Meunier grabbed PSG's fourth of the night, as the full-back hit the back of the net shortly before the hour mark.

