Chelsea Stun Liverpool 2-1 in League Cup; Eden Hazard Scores Late Winner

Eden Hazard produced a moment of magic for Chelsea, as he came off the bench to score the winner against Liverpool in a 2-1 victory in the League Cup at Anfield on Wednesday.

An open first half saw both teams spurn chances in the third-round tie, as Alvaro Morata failed to give Chelsea the lead.

Sadio Mane's header almost broke the deadlock for the Reds, but the score remained goalless at the interval.

Both teams continued to attack in the second half, but it was the hosts celebrating shortly before the hour mark.

Daniel Sturridge was the goalscorer with an acrobatic kick, as he followed up Naby Keita's drive.

Chelsea had periods of domination as they hunted an equaliser, and they were rewarded for their endeavours with a goal by Emerson with 12 minutes remaining.

However, the best was yet to come with only five minutes on the clock. Hazard dribbled through the Liverpool defence to produce one of the goals of the season, stunning the Kop as Chelsea took away the victory.

