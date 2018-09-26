Aqib Talib Placed on IR After Surgery on Ankle Injury

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams placed veteran cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that Talib is set to undergo ankle surgery and that it was unclear how long he'd be out of action, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

By going on injured reserve, Talib won't be eligible to play for at least eight weeks. The Rams' Week 13 matchup with the Detroit Lions is the earliest he can return—assuming he's fully recovered by then.

In the team's official announcement, McVay indicated the Rams are planning on having Talib back at some point before the end of the season.

Losing Talib would be bad enough on its own. The Rams also may be without starting cornerback Marcus Peters when they meet the Minnesota Vikings. Peters didn't practice Monday or Tuesday while nursing a calf injury.

"Marcus is day-to-day right now," McVay said, per Rams Wire's Cameron DaSilva. "I think he's feeling good. I think it's a great representation of his toughness to even still have it be a chance that he’s going to play. ... I would imagine it will be a gameday decision for us just based on the nature of the way that we're going to practice this week."

Kirk Cousins is fourth in the NFL in passing yards (965), and Adam Thielen's 338 receiving yards are good for fourth as well. The Vikings will put the Rams secondary to the test Thursday night, especially if Los Angeles has to rely on two new starters at cornerback.