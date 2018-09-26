Gordon Hayward Agrees to Shoe Contract with Chinese Company Anta; Nike Can Match

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2018

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward brings the ball up court during the first quarter of an NBA preseason basketball game in Boston, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Boston Celtics small forward Gordon Hayward has agreed to a four-year shoe and apparel offer sheet with Anta, according to ESPN's Nick DePaula

DePaula noted that Nike will have 10 business days to exercise the "match clause" option in their contract with Hayward.

On Saturday, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reported that Hayward was closing in on a multiyear agreement with Nike.

While Hayward has been a Nike athlete for much of his career, DePaula initially reported in August that Anta and New Balance were among the companies interested in signing him, along with Nike.

Anta is a Chinese company that has been in existence since 1994.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson signed a 10-year deal with Anta last year. L.A. Lakers guard Rajon Rondo and boxer Manny Pacquiao are also sponsored by Anta.

Hayward suffered major leg and ankle injuries in the first game of the 2017-18 season, causing him to miss the remainder of the campaign.

The 28-year-old signed with the Celtics last offseason after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz.

The one-time All-Star is now healthy, and he is expected to play in Boston's preseason opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

