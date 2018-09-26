Cristiano Ronaldo Picks Up an Assist as Juventus Beat Bologna in Serie A

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2018

TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 26: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus FC is challenged by Adam Nagy (R) of Bologna FC during the Serie A match between Juventus and Bologna FC at Allianz Stadium on September 26, 2018 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo assisted Juventus' second goal in a 2-0 win over Bologna at Turin's Allianz Stadium in Serie A on Wednesday.

Ronaldo crossed for Blaise Matuidi to tap in from close range after Paulo Dybala had given the Bianconeri an early lead. The result means the champions have won six league games out of six to start the season.

What's Next?

Juve will face a tougher challenge when they host last season's runners-up Napoli on Saturday. Bologna will have to wait until Sunday to attempt to beat Udinese at home.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

