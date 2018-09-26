Cristiano Ronaldo Picks Up an Assist as Juventus Beat Bologna in Serie A

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo assisted Juventus' second goal in a 2-0 win over Bologna at Turin's Allianz Stadium in Serie A on Wednesday.

Ronaldo crossed for Blaise Matuidi to tap in from close range after Paulo Dybala had given the Bianconeri an early lead. The result means the champions have won six league games out of six to start the season.

What's Next?

Juve will face a tougher challenge when they host last season's runners-up Napoli on Saturday. Bologna will have to wait until Sunday to attempt to beat Udinese at home.

