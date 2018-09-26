Jimmy Butler Prefers the Heat, but Howard Beck Says the Bucks Need Him the Most

The Miami Heat Are Jimmy Butler's preferred landing spot, but Bleacher Report Senior NBA Writer Howard Beck says the Milwaukee Bucks need Butler more. Watch the video above as Beck breaks down why Butler is just what the Bucks need and what a trade for him could look like.

   

