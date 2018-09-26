Report: Flyers' Jori Lehtera Questioned by Police in Finland About Cocaine Ring

Tom Mihalek/Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers forward Jori Lehtera has reportedly been questioned by police in Finland regarding allegations he was involved in a cocaine ring.

According to Frank Seravalli of TSN, Finnish news service MTV.fi reported that Lehtera has denied any wrongdoing.

Police reportedly raided his cottage in Tampere, Finland, over the summer, but no charges have been filed.

The 30-year-old Lehtera is set to enter his fifth NHL season.

Last season was his first with the Flyers after he spent his first three campaigns as a member of the St. Louis Blues. In 2017-18, Lehtera registered three goals and five assists for eight points in 62 games.

Philly acquired Lehtera and two first-round picks from the Blues in exchange for forward Brayden Schenn in June 2017.

In 280 career regular-season games, Lehtera has 33 goals and 75 assists for 108 points.

Lehtera will enter the final year of his contract in 2018-19 on a salary of $5 million if he makes the Flyers' roster, according to NHL Numbers.

Philadelphia will open its regular-season schedule on Oct. 4 with a road game against the reigning Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights.