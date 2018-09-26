Report: Yoel Romero vs. Alexander Gustafsson Fight Discussed for UFC 230 at MSG

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 09: Yoel Romero of Cuba (L) meets with UFC President Dana White after his middleweight title fight against Robert Whittaker of New Zealand during the UFC 225: Whittaker v Romero 2 event at the United Center on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Whittaker won in a split decision. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

A light heavyweight clash between Yoel Romero and Alexander Gustafsson is reportedly being discussed as a potential contest for UFC 230.

The event is scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 3, and according to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, a possible meeting between the pair is in the pipeline:

At the moment, Daniel Cormier is the holder of both the UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight titles. He last defended the light heavyweight prize against Volkan Oezdemir in January and clinched his second title after knocking out Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in July.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

