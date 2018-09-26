WWE SmackDown Results: Creative Cliffhanger and Biggest Takeaways from Sept. 25

1 of 4

One thing WWE Creative has really struggled to do in recent years is create an eager anticipation for the following week's show. It's inability to utilize mystery or cliffhangers has likely cost it some viewers. Tuesday night, though, the SmackDown crew delivered one such cliffhanger that not only told the latest chapter of the AJ Styles-Samoa Joe program but also left fans wondering what happened after the show faded to black.

Joe's constant targeting of Styles' family seems to have culminated Tuesday with The Samoan Submission Machine's trek to the Styles homestead in Georgia. Shooting his visit through his cell phone camera, Joe taunted and threatened the WWE champion, who was thousands of miles away in Denver, left helplessly to watch as his most dangerous enemy showed up at the front door of his house.

The desperation in Styles' voice and the evil in Joe's eyes made for an extraordinary conclusion to Tuesday's show and the uncertainty surrounding the latter's actions once he made it inside makes for a strong hook for next week's broadcast.

Like any good weekly, episodic show (since WWE likes to throw that one around), SmackDown finally presented fans with a reason to tune into next week's show to see what happened. It is a creative tool WWE Creative really must utilize more effectively going forward.