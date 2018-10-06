Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles for WWE Title Set for Crown Jewel After Beating Miz

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Daniel Bryan beat The Miz at WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday in Melbourne, Australia, to earn a future WWE Championship match against AJ Styles.

The match wasn't what fans expected as Bryan reversed The Miz's Skull Crushing Finale into a surprise pin just minutes into the match. Fans didn't have to wait long to learn when Bryan would receive his opportunity, as SmackDown General Manager Paige quickly announced Bryan would receive his title shot at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 2.

Super Show-Down marked the continuation of a long-running feud between Bryan and The Miz that yielded matches at the past two pay-per-views leading up to the event Down Under.

At SummerSlam, The A-Lister defeated Bryan thanks to some help from his wife, Maryse, as she handed him a pair of brass knuckles from ringside.

Then, at Hell in a Cell, Miz teamed with Maryse to beat The Yes! Man and his wife, Brie Bella, in a mixed tag match to keep his momentum going.

The stakes were raised at Super Show-Down, especially since it has been years since either man has sniffed a world title.

An injury kept Bryan out of action for three years and prevented him from competing for gold, while Miz has largely been forced to focus on midcard titles such as the Intercontinental and United States Championship since dropping the WWE Championship to John Cena in 2011.

In addition to the chance to battle for the WWE title, Bryan and Miz were fighting for pride in Australia given their lengthy history with one another.

The issues between the pair date back to Bryan's time as a contestant on the first season of NXT in 2010, which featured The Miz as his "pro" or mentor.

Bryan and The Miz never saw eye to eye, and that spilled over to the former's time as SmackDown Live general manager during his hiatus from the ring.

Two years ago, The A-Lister snapped during an episode of Talking Smack after Bryan called him a "coward" based on his in-ring style.

Miz mocked and goaded the leader of the Yes Movement, and while Bryan wasn't able to do anything about it then, he has been working toward getting revenge.

Super Show-Down represented a great opportunity to do precisely that, and The Beard took advantage by finally beating The Miz and becoming No. 1 contender in the process.

With Bryan's Miz problem potentially now in the rearview mirror, he can focus on completing one of the greatest comebacks in professional wrestling history, provided he can beat Styles to become the new WWE champion.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).