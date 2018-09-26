Report: Derby County Do Not Have Option to Sign Harry Wilson from Liverpool

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Derby County reportedly do not have an option to sign Harry Wilson on a permanent deal from Liverpool when his loan deal with Frank Lampard's side expires at the end of the season.

According to ESPN FC's Glenn Price, the 21-year-old will return to Anfield next summer and try to force his way into Jurgen Klopp's first-team plans.

Wilson played a starring role for Derby on Tuesday night, as they knocked Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup on penalties.

The youngster scored a stunning free-kick from long range and also netted in the penalty shootout as the Championship side pulled off a big shock at Old Trafford.

Wilson will have endeared himself to Liverpool fans with his performance against their fierce rivals Manchester United. His goal celebration will also have gone down well on Merseyside:

Juan Mata had given Manchester United the lead in the game, but Wilson equalised with a swerving free-kick from range that left goalkeeper Sergio Romero stranded.

Wilson explained afterwards how he managed to get the ball to move so much, per Goal's Neil Jones:

The Derby forward is the first player to score a direct free-kick in the League Cup at Old Trafford since 2009, according to Opta Joe.

Wilson was also involved in the incident that saw Romero sent off in the second half. He was trying to latch on to a forward pass when the goalkeeper came out and handled the ball outside his penalty area.

Price offered his view of Wilson after the game:

The result is a famous win for Derby who are sixth in the Championship table with 16 points after nine games played.

Wilson has made four appearances for the Rams this season and scored his first goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over Brentford.

He spent last season out on loan with Hull City and proved effective, as shown by Squawka Football:

Liverpool will hope he can develop further under the guidance of Lampard. The former Chelsea man is in his first managerial post and has enjoyed a bright start to life at the helm.

Per Chris Bascombe at the Telegraph, Wilson signed a new five-year deal at Liverpool before moving to Derby, which suggests he is a part of the club's long-term plans.