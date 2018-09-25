Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier Say They're Fighting for 1st-Ever UFC 165-Pound Title

John Locher/Associated Press

The UFC is potentially creating a new 165-pound division, with Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier becoming the first two compete for a title.

The duo announced the news on their respective Twitter accounts Tuesday, saying the fight will be at UFC 230 on Nov. 3 in New York City:

However, UFC President Dana White denied the 165-pound fight, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN, and is apparently still looking for a different main event for UFC 230.

Per the official UFC card, the two are slated to compete in the 155-pound division.

Poirier, the No. 3 contender in the lightweight class, has a 24-5 overall record with three straight victories. He has only one loss in his last 10 bouts.

Diaz is coming off an high-profile split against Conor McGregor, but he hasn't competed in the UFC since those 2016 fights. The upcoming bout will represent his highly anticipated return against a quality opponent.

He did have a problem with weight classes in the past, missing weight in a 2014 battle against Rafael dos Anjos.

Meanwhile, White has been opposed to adding new classes despite the belief that it would cut down on rapid weight loss.

"It's never going to change," he said in 2017, per Mike Bohn of MMAjunkie. "You're still going to have people trying to—let's say I add a 165-pound weight class. That will only mean bigger guys will try to make 165. Everybody's always looking for an advantage."

It seems like the fighters are trying to force his hand in this situation.