Giants TE Evan Engram Ruled Out vs. Bears with Hamstring Injury

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, according to The Record's Art Stapleton.

Linebacker B.J. Goodson is also out with a neck injury.

The 24-year-old had a solid rookie season in 2017. The 23rd overall draft pick finished with 64 receptions for 722 yards and six touchdowns. He ranked 33rd in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) among qualified tight ends on Football Outsiders.

Engram's 2018 campaign didn't get off to a great start, though. He caught 10 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown in New York's first three games before suffering a sprained MCL in the win over the Houston Texans.

Should Engram again be out of action, Rhett Ellison figures to take over as the starting tight end. Considering Ellison had just 750 receiving yards through his first five years, it's a less-than-ideal situation for New York.

Although Engram isn't among the elite at his position, he has shown himself to be a capable pass-catcher. Taking him out of the equation removes one facet of the Giants' aerial attack.