Dalvin Cook Questionable for Week 4 vs. Rams Due to Hamstring Injury

The Minnesota Vikings listed running back Dalvin Cook as questionable for Thursday's Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams at L.A. Memorial Coliseum while he nurses a hamstring injury.

According to the Vikings' injury report, Cook didn't practice Monday and was limited Tuesday and Wednesday.

This is yet another setback for Cook, who missed time earlier this season because of the hamstring injury and played just four games as a rookie in 2017 because of a torn ACL.

The Florida State product figures to be an important part of the offense moving forward considering he was a second-round pick, but he has struggled to remain on the field in the early portion of his career. There is surely additional concern after this latest injury, especially since he looked explosive as a rookie with 354 rushing yards and two touchdowns in limited action.

Cook has 78 yards on 26 carries this season as the Vikings worked him back into the offense.

Minnesota does have the luxury of a veteran backup in Latavius Murray, who is capable of maintaining the rushing attack even without Cook. Rookies Mike Boone and Roc Thomas provide depth, but Murray will see the bulk of the rushing attempts until Cook returns.

The Vikings—who proved they can win the NFC North without Cook last season—can also turn even more toward a passing attack with wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.