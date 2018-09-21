Dalvin Cook Ruled Out vs. Bills with Hamstring Injury

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will miss Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Head coach Mike Zimmer ruled Cook out due to a hamstring injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Cook was limited to just 10 carries in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers after suffering the injury.

Any type of physical setback for the Florida State product is going to raise flags after he appeared in just four games as a rookie in 2017 because of a torn ACL. The second-round pick flashed moments of brilliance in those contests and had 354 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, but he wasn't able to stay healthy in his first season in the NFL ranks.

The Vikings have eased Cook back into the offense this season. He had 95 yards from scrimmage on 22 touches in a 24-16 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.

Fortunately for the Vikings, they know they are talented enough to reach the playoffs without Cook after doing so last season.

Minnesota will likely turn toward Latavius Murray at running back while Cook is sidelined, although it no longer has Jerick McKinnon to help shoulder the load after he joined the San Francisco 49ers.

The Vikings can also rely more on a passing attack featuring Kirk Cousins, Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen as they look to contend in the NFC North again.