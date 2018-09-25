Former Raiders LB Neiron Ball in Medically Induced Coma After Brain Aneurysm

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2018

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 03: Linebacker Neiron Ball #58 of the Oakland Raiders in action against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 3, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Former Oakland Raiders linebacker Neiron Ball is in the hospital after being placed in a medically induced coma. 

Per a statement from the Raiders, Ball was placed in a coma after suffering a brain aneurysm on Sept. 16. 

Per Butts County Schools (h/t Mark Wheeler of InsideTheGators.com), Ball is not responding to stimuli as desired, but his family and doctors are working to determine how to proceed next. 

A Georgia native, Ball played four seasons at the University of Florida from 2011-14. He had 94 total tackles with 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks with the Gators. 

Ball, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2015. He appeared in six games and made two starts as a rookie, recording five total tackles and one sack. A knee injury ended his first NFL season prematurely, and he spent all of 2016 on injured reserve before being waived in July 2017. 

