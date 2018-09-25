Roberto Osuna's Assault Charge Dropped by Prosecutors

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The assault charge against Houston Astros closer Roberto Osuna was dropped Tuesday as part of a peace bond agreement.

"I am pleased and relieved by today's court decision. Now I can begin to put these allegations behind me and focus on baseball," Osuna said in a statement, per KHOU 11. "I want to thank my family, teammates and fans for believing in me. I am grateful to the Astros for providing me with the opportunity to play baseball and compete for a World Series championship."

Osuna, 23, appeared at a Toronto courthouse Tuesday to make the agreement, which is similar to a diversion program in the U.S. and will require him to have no contact with the victim and stay out of trouble for one year, per Cristina Tenaglia‏ of CTV News.

"The Houston Astros look forward to Roberto continuing his commitment to be a productive and caring part of our community," the Astros said in a statement via KHOU11. "The Astros remain committed to increase our support regarding the issues of domestic violence and abuse of any kind. We have engaged with a number of local, state and national organizations - and we look forward to working with them in the short term and over the long term."

Osuna was suspended 75 games by Major League Baseball after being arrested in May for assaulting a woman. A reliever for the Toronto Blue Jays at the time, the Astros later traded for Osuna while he was suspended.

He returned to play in Toronto on Monday for the first time since being traded and was greeted by a chorus of boos before completing his 10th save for the Astros.