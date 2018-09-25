Roman Abramovich Reportedly Considering £3 Billion Sale of Chelsea

Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Roman Abramovich is taking advice from the banking sector about a potential £3 billion sale of Chelsea, according to reports.

According to Bloomberg's Stephanie Baker, David Hellier and Irina Reznik (h/t The Sun's Anthony Chapman), the Russian businessman would consider a sale of his club if a bid meets his valuation. Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly had a £2 billion offer rejected by Abramovich in the summer. Ratcliffe is the richest man in the country, and Abramovich has withdrawn his application for a new U.K. visa, a spokesperson told Chapman.

Per Bloomberg, Abramovich has concerns about his financial standings if the United States impose sanctions against the Russian elite. The Chelsea owner has temporarily shelved plans to extend Stamford Bridge, as he ponders the shock sale of the football club.

The 51-year-old billionaire hasn't been present at the Bridge this season, despite being a constant visitor throughout his association with the Blues.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Abramovich purchased Chelsea from Ken Bates in 2003 and quickly developed the team into a title contender.



Jose Mourinho was brought to the club 12 months after Abramovich's acquisition, and Chelsea went on to lift consecutive Premier League titles with the Special One as coach.

Mourinho's early success was Chelsea's first English league title in 50 years. The club have won 13 major honours since Abramovich's arrival, including the UEFA Champions League.

The Russian was a trailblazer in England, paving the way for further foreign ownership adopted at Manchester United and Manchester City.

Per Juliette Garside of the Guardian, Abramovich recently failed to secure Swiss residency after local police considered the Russian a threat to "public security."

Despite the controversy linked to Abramovich, he's turned around a club that had been threatened by relegation on many occasions and turned them into one of the most desirable sides on the planet.