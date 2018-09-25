Goldust, Kofi Kingston and More in the WWE News Roundup for Sept. 25

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe. 

Goldust Winding Down In-Ring Career

Goldust acknowledged in an interview on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc's Ross Kelly) he's entering the twilight of his time as a WWE wrestler.

"I've wrestled just about everybody there is to wrestle, done just about every character reincarnation that I can come up with," Goldust said. "What's next? I'm at the end of my career here and about to be 50 in April. What else is there to do? I don't know."

     

Kofi Kingston Makes History with Tag Title Run

As one-third of The New Day, Kofi Kingston has been a SmackDown Live tag team champion for a little over a month. His collective time holding a tag team championship, however, is more than any other wrestler in WWE history. Kingston passed Billy Gunn on Tuesday for the all-time mark.

     

Big Show to Appear on Syfy Show

The Big Show will have a recurring role on Happy!, WWE announced Tuesday. The former world champion will have a recurring role as the character Big Pink in the second season of Happy! on Syfy.

