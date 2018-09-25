Goldust, Kofi Kingston and More in the WWE News Roundup for Sept. 25

Goldust, Kofi Kingston and More in the WWE News Roundup for Sept. 25September 25, 2018
Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.
Goldust Winding Down In-Ring Career
Goldust acknowledged in an interview on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc's Ross Kelly) he's entering the twilight of his time as a WWE wrestler.
"I've wrestled just about everybody there is to wrestle, done just about every character reincarnation that I can come up with," Goldust said. "What's next? I'm at the end of my career here and about to be 50 in April. What else is there to do? I don't know."
Kofi Kingston Makes History with Tag Title Run
As one-third of The New Day, Kofi Kingston has been a SmackDown Live tag team champion for a little over a month. His collective time holding a tag team championship, however, is more than any other wrestler in WWE history. Kingston passed Billy Gunn on Tuesday for the all-time mark.
WWE @WWEIndia
It's official! @TrueKofi is the #WWESuperstar with the most days as a Tag Team Champion in @WWE! No wonder, @WWEBigE & @XavierWoodsPhD hold him in such high regard! Congratulations from #India. https://t.co/Yol9uZvF5T
Big Show to Appear on Syfy Show
The Big Show will have a recurring role on Happy!, WWE announced Tuesday. The former world champion will have a recurring role as the character Big Pink in the second season of Happy! on Syfy.
TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK