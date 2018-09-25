2018 Ryder Cup Odds: United States, Tiger Woods Betting Favorites Against Europe

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Two years ago, Tiger Woods served as a Vice Captain for the United States Ryder Cup team, but he did not participate on the links at Hazeltine National Golf Club because of a back injury.

This time around, the buzz around Woods has returned following his first victory on the PGA Tour in five years, with the United States sitting as -135 favorites (bet $135 to win $100) on the 2018 Ryder Cup odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Woods is coming off a convincing win at the Tour Championship in Atlanta last weekend, topping Billy Horschel by two strokes and Dustin Johnson by three. His performance has the Americans thinking about a second consecutive Ryder Cup win heading into this week's international match play event that will take place on the Albatros Course of Le Golf National in Guyancourt just outside of Paris.

The Americans look to have a formidable team behind Woods, Johnson, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka, who was a rookie in 2016 when they took down the Europeans 17-11 to win their first Ryder Cup since 2008. The Europeans have won the previous five Ryder Cups played on their own turf though, with the U.S. last winning in England back in 1993 thanks to a pair of 43-year-olds in Tom Kite and Lanny Wadkins.

Woods (42) and Phil Mickelson (48) are the lone playing members of this year's team at 40 or older.

The Europeans are +145 underdogs (bet $100 to win $145) on the odds to win the Ryder Cup, with a tie listed at +1100 on the golf odds. Five Englishmen hope to bring the Ryder Cup back to Europe, including Justin Rose, Paul Casey, Ian Poulter and two rookies in Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood. Poulter will be playing in his first Ryder Cup since 2014 due to injury.

Italy's Francesco Molinari is an intriguing player to watch for Team Europe after winning his first Major in the British Open at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland. Molinari is 0-4-2 during his career in Ryder Cup play while Woods is 13-17-3 all-time in the event. Poulter owns a career mark of 12-4-2 in Ryder Cup play to lead the Europeans.

