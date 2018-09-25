Lakers, Bulls, 49ers Join 'Rally the Vote' on National Voter Registration Day

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2018

Voting booths stand ready in downtown Minneapolis on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, for Friday's opening of early voting in Minnesota. Minnesota and South Dakota are tied for the earliest start in the country for early voting in the 2018 midterm elections. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)
Steve Karnowski/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and San Francisco 49ers headline a group of nine professional sports teams joining the "Rally the Vote" coalition Tuesday as part of National Voter Registration Day.

The NBA's Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings and MLB's Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants are also part of the effort, according to the Associated Press.

Lakers superstar LeBron James, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, said last September that it's important for voters to educate themselves before heading to the polls.

"And I think that's one of the biggest problems that we have," he told reporters. "When it becomes vote time, people are just not educated on either the individual or what's going on in the state of the world right now. ... I don't think a lot of people are educated, and they make choices and say things that are uneducated."

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player also discussed the unifying power of athletics:

"Sports is so amazing, what sports can do for everyone. No matter the shape or size or race or ethnicity or religion or whatever. People find teams, people find players, people find colors because of sports—they just gravitate toward that and it just makes 'em so happy. And it brings people together like none other."

National Voter Registration Day has been held on the fourth Tuesday of every September since 2012. It "seeks to create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities to reach tens of thousands of voters who may not register otherwise," according to the official website.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported just 61.4 percent of the voting-age population reported taking part in the 2016 presidential election.

Related

    Woj: Kings Necessary in Facilitating Butler Trade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Woj: Kings Necessary in Facilitating Butler Trade

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside the NBA’s Player Podcast Explosion 🔊

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Inside the NBA’s Player Podcast Explosion 🔊

    Leo Sepkowitz
    via Bleacher Report

    Rondo to Start at PG as Lonzo (Knee) Recovers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rondo to Start at PG as Lonzo (Knee) Recovers

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    How Bron Can Shape Young Lakers into Contenders

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Bron Can Shape Young Lakers into Contenders

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report