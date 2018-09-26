AL Playoff Standings 2018: Latest Wild-Card Info, Team Records and More

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The five MLB playoff teams on the American League side of things are set, but that doesn't mean there's nothing left to play for the rest of the way.

The right to host the AL Wild Card Game is still on the line as we come down the home stretch of the 2018 regular season.

Here's a look at where things stand among relevant AL teams:

Division Leaders

AL East: Boston Red Sox (106-51); clinched division and best record

AL Central: Cleveland Indians (88-69); clinched division

AL West: Houston Astros (100-57); clinched division

Wild Card Standings

1: New York Yankees (97-60)

2: Oakland Athletics (95-63)

Overview

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Yankees enter play on Wednesday with a 2.5-game lead in the wild-card standings. Here's a look at the remaining schedule for New York and Oakland:

OAK: at SEA (1), at LAA (3)

at SEA (1), at (3) NYY : at TB (2), at BOS (3)

The Yankees (53-28, .654) and A's (50-31, .617) both played well at home this season, so the right to host that game will give both clubs plenty of incentive down the stretch.

As for the Wild Card Game itself, the two teams split the season series 3-3—both teams took two of three while playing host.

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Mike Fiers (9 GS, 5-1, 2.90 ERA since trade from Detroit) is the leading candidate to get the start for Oakland now that Sean Manaea is out for the season. He allowed three hits and two earned runs over six innings in a win against the Yankees on Sept. 5.

Fellow veteran Edwin Jackson (16 GS, 6-3, 3.18 ERA) could also be an option.

On the Yankees side, J.A. Happ, Masahiro Tanaka and Luis Severino are all options to start.

"Obviously, these are still really important games for us, so we're playing with that kind of urgency right now," manager Aaron Boone told reporters. "We'll continue to have conversations and hopefully by the end of the week, we're in a position to where we can kind of shape it and manipulate it how we want and make a good decision."

Happ is 6-0 with a 2.34 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 10 starts since joining the Yankees, and he's gone 8-1 with a 3.39 ERA in 15 career starts at Yankee Stadium, so he has to be viewed as the front-runner.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and accurate through Sept. 25.