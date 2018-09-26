AL Playoff Standings 2018: Latest Wild-Card Info, Team Records and More

Joel Reuter@JoelReuterBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2018

Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis, left, celebrates with Jed Lowrie (8) after hitting a two-run home run off Minnesota Twins' Jose Berrios during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

The five MLB playoff teams on the American League side of things are set, but that doesn't mean there's nothing left to play for the rest of the way.

The right to host the AL Wild Card Game is still on the line as we come down the home stretch of the 2018 regular season.

Here's a look at where things stand among relevant AL teams:

    

Division Leaders

AL East: Boston Red Sox (106-51); clinched division and best record

AL Central: Cleveland Indians (88-69); clinched division

AL West: Houston Astros (100-57); clinched division

    

Wild Card Standings

1: New York Yankees (97-60)

2: Oakland Athletics (95-63)

      

Overview

Will J.A. Happ go from deadline-additon to Wild Card Game starter?
Will J.A. Happ go from deadline-additon to Wild Card Game starter?Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Yankees enter play on Wednesday with a 2.5-game lead in the wild-card standings. Here's a look at the remaining schedule for New York and Oakland:

  • OAK: at SEA (1), at LAA (3)
  • NYYat TB (2), at BOS (3)

The Yankees (53-28, .654) and A's (50-31, .617) both played well at home this season, so the right to host that game will give both clubs plenty of incentive down the stretch.

As for the Wild Card Game itself, the two teams split the season series 3-3both teams took two of three while playing host.

Mike Fiers is the leading candidate to start the Wild Card Game for Oakland.
Mike Fiers is the leading candidate to start the Wild Card Game for Oakland.Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Mike Fiers (9 GS, 5-1, 2.90 ERA since trade from Detroit) is the leading candidate to get the start for Oakland now that Sean Manaea is out for the season. He allowed three hits and two earned runs over six innings in a win against the Yankees on Sept. 5.

Fellow veteran Edwin Jackson (16 GS, 6-3, 3.18 ERA) could also be an option.

On the Yankees side, J.A. Happ, Masahiro Tanaka and Luis Severino are all options to start.

"Obviously, these are still really important games for us, so we're playing with that kind of urgency right now," manager Aaron Boone told reporters. "We'll continue to have conversations and hopefully by the end of the week, we're in a position to where we can kind of shape it and manipulate it how we want and make a good decision."

Happ is 6-0 with a 2.34 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 10 starts since joining the Yankees, and he's gone 8-1 with a 3.39 ERA in 15 career starts at Yankee Stadium, so he has to be viewed as the front-runner.

     

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and accurate through Sept. 25.

Related

    Baker Mayfield Is Right: Yelich Is Clear NL MVP

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Baker Mayfield Is Right: Yelich Is Clear NL MVP

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Scherzer Gets 18th Win, Fans 10 in Nats' Win Over Miami

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Scherzer Gets 18th Win, Fans 10 in Nats' Win Over Miami

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Dahl Homers, Rockies Take 2nd Wild-Card Spot from Cards

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Dahl Homers, Rockies Take 2nd Wild-Card Spot from Cards

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Yelich Drives in 6 as Brewers Beat Cardinals, 0.5 Behind Cubs

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Yelich Drives in 6 as Brewers Beat Cardinals, 0.5 Behind Cubs

    Tom Haudricourt
    via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel