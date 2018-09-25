Ronda Rousey and Frontrunners for 2018 WWE Superstar of the Year

Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

As September comes to a close, many wrestling fans are looking ahead to the end of the year awards, including which performer will be named the top Superstar.

While big names such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Charlotte, Alexa Bliss, Cedric Alexander and others deserve an honorable mention, there were other Superstars who earned the championships and put on the performances needed to be considered the best in the business.

Here are the early leaders for the WWE Superstar of the Year.

AJ Styles

After winning the WWE Championship in November 2017, Styles has spent 2018 successfully defending the world title in marquee matches at every pay-per-view.

Whether it was feuds and matches against Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe and more, Styles has consistently stolen the show with the best technical bouts on every card.

Styles has held the title for over 320 days, making him one of the longest reigning champions in WWE history. Add in memorable matchups like the one against Nakamura at WrestleMania 34 and against Samoa Joe at Hell in a Cell, and Styles is the Superstar of the Year thus far.

SmackDown has been superior to Raw in 2018 thanks to Styles leading the way.

Ronda Rousey

After signing a full-time contract with WWE and confronting both women’s champions and the Royal Rumble winner in January, it was clear that 2018 was going to be a great year for Ronda Rousey.

Rousey started her in-ring career by teaming with Kurt Angle to take down Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed tag team match. The former UFC champion followed up her success by feuding against Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss.

Rousey’s assent in WWE was completed when she beat Bliss at SummerSlam to capture the Raw Woman’s Championship. Not only did she go on to retain the title against Bliss at Hell in a Cell, but she is also slated to team with the Bella Twins at Super Show-Down against The Riott Squad.

With WWE’s focus on Rousey since she signed, the rest of 2018 should be monumental.

Braun Strowman

There are few WWE Superstars who have been booked better than Braun Strowman in 2018, and he has not missed a step taking advantage of the opportunity. After stealing the show in a Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble, he dominated the Elimination Chamber in February.

At WrestleMania 34, Strowman won the Raw tag team titles with a child before being forced to vacate the belts. At the Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah, the Monster Among Men won the Battle Royal and then earned the Money in the Bank briefcase in June.

As if that wasn’t enough, Strowman successfully defended his briefcase against Owens before cashing in at Hell in a Cell against Reigns. While the cash in was unsuccessful, the Monster Among Men has been one of the most unstoppable forces in wrestling this year.

Add in a feud against The Shield, and Strowman has been money for WWE.

