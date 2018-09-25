Report: Napoli Plan €150M Release Clause for Liverpool Target Piotr Zielinski

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Napoli are reportedly looking to scupper Liverpool's pursuit of midfielder Piotr Zielinski by inserting a €150 million (£134 million) buyout clause into his new contract.

According to Calciomercato, the Partenopei are "in a hurry" to get the Poland international to commit to new terms, with Chelsea also said to be interested in him.

Zielinski's current Napoli contract runs to 2021, but his release fee is set at €65 million (£58 million), an affordable price for the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea.

The 24-year-old has started the 2018-19 campaign in fine fashion for Napoli, and it is little surprise the club are looking to legislate against losing him.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has tried to sign Zielinski before.

Ahead of his move from Udinese to Napoli back in 2016 it looked as though the German had persuaded him to choose Anfield over the Stadio San Paolo:

As a versatile central midfielder, Zielinski could be a fantastic addition to Liverpool's squad, which still looks slightly short on the depth required to consistently compete on multiple fronts.

However, if Napoli get their way, the Reds are going to have to shell out a significant sum of money if they want to snap him up.