Joachim Low Coy on Germany Future, Says Premier League 'Always Interesting'

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2018

SINSHEIM, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 09: Head coach Joachim Loew of Germany looks on during the International Friendly match between Germany and Peru on September 9, 2018 in Sinsheim, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Joachim Low has hinted he could potentially leave his post as Germany manager in two years after UEFA Euro 2020 and has left the door open for a move to a Premier League club. 

The 58-year-old signed a new Germany deal to 2022 back in May before they endured a miserable World Cup campaign. But he has now cast doubt on his long-term future in the role, per Stephan Uersfeld of ESPN FC:

"The Premier League is always interesting, of course. A very good league. We will see. I can't say right now what will be in two years. I am responsible for the Germany national team, and it brings a lot of fun and motivation for me. In two years, we will see."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    'Sane has a good future' - Germany coach Low praises Man City winger's reaction to World Cup snub

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    'Sane has a good future' - Germany coach Low praises Man City winger's reaction to World Cup snub

    Getty Images
    via Goal

    Barca Target Lozano Valued at $54M by PSV

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca Target Lozano Valued at $54M by PSV

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Fifa Football Awards: Can anyone make sense of them?

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Best Fifa Football Awards: Can anyone make sense of them?

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Eto’o: Neymar Must Work Like Cavani to Win UCL

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Eto’o: Neymar Must Work Like Cavani to Win UCL

    Getty Images
    via Goal