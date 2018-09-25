Joachim Low Coy on Germany Future, Says Premier League 'Always Interesting'

TF-Images/Getty Images

Joachim Low has hinted he could potentially leave his post as Germany manager in two years after UEFA Euro 2020 and has left the door open for a move to a Premier League club.

The 58-year-old signed a new Germany deal to 2022 back in May before they endured a miserable World Cup campaign. But he has now cast doubt on his long-term future in the role, per Stephan Uersfeld of ESPN FC:

"The Premier League is always interesting, of course. A very good league. We will see. I can't say right now what will be in two years. I am responsible for the Germany national team, and it brings a lot of fun and motivation for me. In two years, we will see."

